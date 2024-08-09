Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Daiwa America

Daiwa America downgraded shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Mobileye Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Mobileye Global to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $15.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.67, a PEG ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.13.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,360.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,362,401.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

