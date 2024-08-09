Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Issues Earnings Results

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $45.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,945,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,395,953. The company has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.91.

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MNST. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.19.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

