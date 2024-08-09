Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MNST has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.19.

Monster Beverage stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,553,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.91.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,867,000 after buying an additional 1,059,042 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,659,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,209,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,469,000 after purchasing an additional 440,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $517,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

