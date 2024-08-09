Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,451,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,585,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 16.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,481,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,681,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981,528 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,250,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,380,000 after acquiring an additional 517,446 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,197,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,392,000 after acquiring an additional 575,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $958,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

MS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.76. The company had a trading volume of 440,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,574,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $109.11. The company has a market cap of $154.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.83.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 67.40%.

In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $797,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,848.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,954 shares of company stock worth $27,239,058. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.45.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

