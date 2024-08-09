Morgan Stanley Trims Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Target Price to $30.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities lowered Teradata from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teradata in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a sell rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Teradata from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.36.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. Teradata has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a return on equity of 114.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,841,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,898,000 after purchasing an additional 377,761 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Teradata by 14.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,673,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,834,000 after purchasing an additional 212,359 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,948,000 after acquiring an additional 116,489 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 12.1% during the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,486,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,387,000 after acquiring an additional 159,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,332,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

