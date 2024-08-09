MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $832.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.32 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

MRC Global Stock Performance

MRC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MRC Global has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MRC Global news, insider Grant R. Bates sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $474,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,291.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leonard M. Anthony sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Grant R. Bates sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $474,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,291.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,698 shares of company stock worth $1,242,374. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

Featured Stories

