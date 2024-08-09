Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W raised Mueller Water Products to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.60.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MWA traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.82. 423,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $21.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $127,101.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,896.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,827. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $127,101.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $540,896.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth $1,509,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 757,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth about $14,642,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 256,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 77,810 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

