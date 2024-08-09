Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $802.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 0.2 %

MUR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,572. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.25. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.