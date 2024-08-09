Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.44 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 30.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics updated its FY24 guidance to $0.08-0.12 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.080-0.120 EPS.

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MYGN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.91. 245,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYGN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Insider Activity at Myriad Genetics

In other Myriad Genetics news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 57,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $1,453,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,064,851.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 57,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,453,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,166 shares in the company, valued at $31,064,851.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,880,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,728,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,832 shares of company stock worth $3,574,217. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.