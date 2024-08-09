Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $117.39 and last traded at $116.23, with a volume of 1010272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.70.

The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $4,053,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,351 shares in the company, valued at $23,063,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $185,946.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,170,315.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $4,053,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,063,243.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,387 shares of company stock worth $9,547,136. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,044,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,010,152,000 after acquiring an additional 72,848 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 13.0% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,927,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,226,000 after acquiring an additional 452,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,703,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,714,000 after acquiring an additional 112,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,970,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Natera by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,110,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,530,000 after buying an additional 211,000 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Trading Up 7.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 1.48.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

