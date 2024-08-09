National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

NHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.13.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.81. 184,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,881. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.31. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.65.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $84.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 41.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.03%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. bought 437 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.83 per share, with a total value of $28,767.71. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,940.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 2,651.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

