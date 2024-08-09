National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.25.

National Vision Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.28. 3,704,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,218. National Vision has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $24.11. The company has a market cap of $807.61 million, a PE ratio of -11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $542.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,471,131.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Vision

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 533,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after buying an additional 72,318 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $2,981,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

See Also

