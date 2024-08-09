Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ NAII traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.98. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $7.37.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.14 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.