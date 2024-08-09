Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Up 5.3 %

NYSE:NGVC traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $573.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.21. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $27.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $308.09 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Stories

