Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.04, but opened at $22.40. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Nayax shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 184 shares changing hands.

NYAX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nayax in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nayax from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Nayax alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nayax

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nayax Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Nayax in the second quarter worth $14,790,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Nayax in the first quarter worth $9,170,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Nayax in the first quarter worth $2,620,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nayax in the second quarter worth $1,673,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Nayax by 152.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.77 million, a P/E ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $63.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.93 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Nayax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.