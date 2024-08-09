Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.04, but opened at $22.40. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Nayax shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 184 shares changing hands.
NYAX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nayax in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nayax from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Nayax
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nayax Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.77 million, a P/E ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93.
Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $63.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.93 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Nayax Company Profile
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nayax
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Is Dell’s Stock Plunge a Once-in-a-Lifetime Buying Opportunity?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Why Analysts Still Predict Double-Digit Upside for Mosaic Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.