NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) PT Lowered to $16.00

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at DA Davidson from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VYX. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Shares of VYX traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,217. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. NCR Voyix has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. NCR Voyix’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth $216,302,000. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,455,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,680,000 after buying an additional 824,008 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth about $39,433,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,890,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,539,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

