Needham & Company LLC Boosts EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target to $38.00

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.58.

EVER traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.05. 148,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,379. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.69 million, a PE ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. EverQuote’s revenue was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EverQuote will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $207,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,510,721 shares in the company, valued at $95,070,324.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 5,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $120,358.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,716.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $207,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,510,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,070,324.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,175 shares of company stock worth $3,700,019. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in EverQuote by 133.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in EverQuote by 446.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EverQuote in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

