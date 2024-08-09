Needham & Company LLC Cuts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $15.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZI. Raymond James cut ZoomInfo Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.63.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

ZI opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.