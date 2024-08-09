Needham & Company LLC Raises Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target to $17.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $13.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 443.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $14.70.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 375,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,555,901 shares in the company, valued at $41,355,128.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $647,860. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,007,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,810,000 after buying an additional 45,750 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 209,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 60,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

