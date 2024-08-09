Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $8.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Capmk raised ADTRAN from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of ADTRAN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded ADTRAN from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.17.

ADTN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.78. 630,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,076. The stock has a market cap of $378.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.21. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 51.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 279,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ADTRAN by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ADTRAN by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 30,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

