Needham & Company LLC Trims Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Target Price to $5.00

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 109.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vacasa from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Vacasa Trading Down 39.6 %

Shares of VCSA stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.39. 510,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,204. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22. Vacasa has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $1.07. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a positive return on equity of 88.37%. The company had revenue of $209.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vacasa will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCSA. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vacasa by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 11,378 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

