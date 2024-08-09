Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $5.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 219.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NRDY. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nerdy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a report on Friday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

Get Nerdy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nerdy

Nerdy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRDY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,736,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,569. Nerdy has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $53.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Nerdy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nerdy will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nerdy

In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $77,335.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,438,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,086.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $77,335.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,438,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,086.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 347,275 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $670,240.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,117,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,825.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,200,275 shares of company stock worth $2,131,511 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its position in Nerdy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,490,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,124,000 after purchasing an additional 240,996 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 204,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 174,786 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 15.7% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 952,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 129,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 88,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 58,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.