Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Down 0.5%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $622.99 and last traded at $627.46. 511,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,911,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $630.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

Netflix Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $653.13 and its 200-day moving average is $616.45. The firm has a market cap of $273.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,785 shares of company stock valued at $60,416,265. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

