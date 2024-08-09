Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $181.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $181.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s current price.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.87. 24,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,927. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.28 and its 200-day moving average is $138.63. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 0.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.70, for a total transaction of $40,322.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,607 shares in the company, valued at $975,853.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.70, for a total value of $40,322.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,853.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $1,935,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,638.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,341 shares of company stock worth $12,947,083. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.