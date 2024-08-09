NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NURO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,901. NeuroMetrix has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 151.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroMetrix stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NURO Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 2.80% of NeuroMetrix at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

