Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $8.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nevro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Nevro from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nevro from $9.00 to $8.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Get Nevro alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVRO

Nevro Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of NVRO stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,142. The company has a market cap of $223.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 7.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05. Nevro has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $22.64.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $104.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nevro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,554,000 after buying an additional 431,136 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 490.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 605,134 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,506,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 380.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,278,000 after buying an additional 341,343 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth about $8,498,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nevro

(Get Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.