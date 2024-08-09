New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.850-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.85-3.00 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. Argus upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.47. 186,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,101. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.60. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $275.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,198,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,996 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

