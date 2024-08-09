News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NWSA stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.74. 5,104,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,535. News has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

