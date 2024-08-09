NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.89.

NXE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ventum Financial dropped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$1,395,336.00. In related news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$1,395,336.00. Also, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total transaction of C$1,692,285.00. 8.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE:NXE opened at C$7.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 8.20. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.26 and a 12 month high of C$12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.07.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

