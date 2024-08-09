Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.94 EPS

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94), Briefing.com reports. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded down $5.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.29. 370,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,158. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.68. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $187.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.19%.

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,497.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,659.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,819.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,071.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,497.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,659.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,826 shares of company stock worth $1,080,597 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

