Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 36700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.67.

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.58 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Company Profile

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

