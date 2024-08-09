NiSource (NYSE:NI) PT Raised to $34.00 at Evercore ISI

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NI has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.83.

Get NiSource alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NI

NiSource Price Performance

NYSE:NI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,847,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,353. NiSource has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 146.2% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,907,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,322 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in NiSource by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,593,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,138 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NiSource by 330.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,463,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,551 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,090,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,955,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,432,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,842 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NiSource

(Get Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.