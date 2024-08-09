Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:NCLTY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $13.15. 1,364,411 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 560% from the average session volume of 206,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Nitori Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Nitori Company Profile

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail of furniture and interior products in Japan. It is involved in the advertising; logistics; and other activities. The company engages in insurance and clothing related businesses. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

