Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JWN. Bank of America lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Nordstrom stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.25. 1,313,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,429,797. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.62.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,572,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,604 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,288,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,675,000 after purchasing an additional 975,918 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,648,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,867,000 after purchasing an additional 820,390 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,661,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,251,000 after purchasing an additional 661,769 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

