Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Decreased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $34,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $40,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at $371,077.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,715. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.62. 693,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,235. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.43. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.