Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

NSYS traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,097. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.57. Nortech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $33.89 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nortech Systems stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Nortech Systems Incorporated ( NASDAQ:NSYS Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of Nortech Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

