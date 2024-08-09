NRC Group (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG) Shares Down 2.2%

NRC Group Holdings Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:NRCG – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.94 and last traded at $12.24. 514,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 808% from the average session volume of 56,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

NRC Group Trading Down 2.2 %

NRC Group Company Profile

NRC Group Holdings Corp. provides various environmental, compliance, and waste management services. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Environmental Services, Sprint, Domestic Standby Services, and International Services. It provides industrial cleaning, hazardous waste packaging and management, waste transportation and disposal, salvage support, petroleum storage tank cleaning and removal, pipeline repair, land and marine based emergency response, specialized equipment rental, site remediation, and marine cleaning and marine services.

Further Reading

