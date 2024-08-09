Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) vs. Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nutex Health and Envestnet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutex Health $258.77 million 0.15 -$45.79 million ($10.59) -0.75 Envestnet $1.27 billion 2.69 -$238.72 million ($3.56) -17.42

Nutex Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Envestnet. Envestnet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutex Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutex Health -15.85% -44.06% -9.54% Envestnet -15.33% 14.75% 5.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Nutex Health and Envestnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nutex Health and Envestnet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutex Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 Envestnet 0 7 1 0 2.13

Nutex Health presently has a consensus target price of $150.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,798.73%. Envestnet has a consensus target price of $61.88, suggesting a potential downside of 0.21%. Given Nutex Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than Envestnet.

Volatility & Risk

Nutex Health has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envestnet has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Nutex Health shares are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of Nutex Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Envestnet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Envestnet beats Nutex Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health Inc. operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management. The Real Estate segment owns and owns and leases land and hospital building. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care. It also provides operational and managerial services, including management, billing, collections, human resources and recruiting, legal, accounting, and marketing. In addition, the company offers healthcare services, including emergency room care, inpatient care, and behavioral health, as well as onsite imaging, such as CT scan, X-ray, MRI, ultrasound, etc.; certified and accredited laboratories; and onsite inpatient pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. This segment also provides Envestnet | Workplace Solutions which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; Envestnet | PMC that offer research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services; and Envestnet | Billing Solutions which provides revenue management and hosted fee-billing solutions. The Envestnet Data & Analytics segment provides Envestnet Data & Analytics, a data aggregation, analytics, and digital experiences platform that provides clients and their account holders with data connectivity via open APIs, data enrichment, AI-based analytics, and digital experiences. It serves retail banks, credit unions, credit card providers, wealth management financial advisors and institutions, financial technology innovators, financial advisory firms, research and analyst firms, personal financial management, small business accounting, e-commerce, payment solutions providers, small business lending, and authentication customers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

