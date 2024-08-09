Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nuvation Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.60.

NUVB opened at $2.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $711.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.40. Nuvation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Xiangmin Cui purchased 336,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,884.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,175,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,203.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Xiangmin Cui acquired 336,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $1,003,884.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,175,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,203.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff acquired 172,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $499,348.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 172,189 shares in the company, valued at $499,348.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 596,778 shares of company stock worth $1,765,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 120.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 243,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 132,939 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 25.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 53,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

