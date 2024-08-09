Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Shares of NVEI stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $33.22. The stock had a trading volume of 226,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,321. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -828.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nuvei from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvei currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVEI

About Nuvei

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.