NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $128.00.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

NVEE stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.75. The company had a trading volume of 101,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,081. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $88.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.58 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, CFO Edward H. Codispoti sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $69,509.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,326.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other NV5 Global news, CFO Edward H. Codispoti sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $69,509.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,326.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin Heraud sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $113,071.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,641.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,123 shares of company stock valued at $763,857. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 582,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,195,000 after acquiring an additional 39,350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NV5 Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 16.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,461,000 after purchasing an additional 65,186 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 11,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NV5 Global by 7.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

