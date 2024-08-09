NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NXP Semiconductors Price Performance
Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.46. 488,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,058. The company has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.77. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08.
NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.40%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
