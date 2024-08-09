Oasys (OAS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.51 Million

Oasys (OAS) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 9th. In the last seven days, Oasys has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $70.36 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Oasys

Oasys’ launch date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,225,422,188 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,225,422,187.7 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.03164113 USD and is up 4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,537,642.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars.

