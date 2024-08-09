Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Shares of OCUL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.34. 1,610,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,897. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.43 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 192.61% and a negative return on equity of 76.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,055,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,071,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,235,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,029 shares during the period. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,130,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

