ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at UBS Group

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
ODP Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:ODP traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.52. 686,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,576. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ODP has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59.
ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ODP had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ODP will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.
The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.
