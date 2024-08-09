OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 158 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,709. The company has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $254.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

