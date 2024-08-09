OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 1,549 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 177,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 37,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus raised Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

NYSE KMB traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.32. 1,469,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,684. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.26.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

