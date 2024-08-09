OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 57,984 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,984 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $10,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,710,000 after buying an additional 3,258,212 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,046,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,365 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $82,895,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $72,568,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,990,000 after buying an additional 1,333,540 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,201,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,268. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

