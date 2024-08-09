OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 169,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after acquiring an additional 70,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,105,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,845 shares of company stock worth $3,404,515 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CB

Chubb Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $270.22. The stock had a trading volume of 958,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,021. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.27. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $198.10 and a 1 year high of $277.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.