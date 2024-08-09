OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.22. The stock had a trading volume of 900,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.02. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $206.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. CIBC upped their price target on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

